The Seattle Seahawks surprised a lot of people in 2022 when they reached the playoffs despite trading away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. The team found its next franchise QB in Geno Smith and instead of starting a rebuild, the Seahawks added talent this offseason to build off of last year's impressive campaign.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is thrilled to be part of an explosive offense in 2023. Seattle spent first and second-round picks in April's draft on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Charbonnet, adding more weapons to a Seahawks offense that already had Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker.

“I mean, just the type of person [Smith-Njigba] is, first,” Metcalf said on NFL Network. “He’s a great dude. And on the field, he’s a great route runner, excellent hands. So, I think he’s going to open the offense even more. Him and Zach Charbonnet is going to do, you know, amazing things at the running back position along with Ken Walker. We got a whole arsenal of weapons on offense, adding Bobby [Wagner] back on defense, you know, a leader for not only the defense but the whole team.”

The Seahawks finished 2022 with the ninth-ranked scoring offense and the 13th-ranked total offense in the NFL. Smith won NFL Comeback Player of the Year and DK Metcalf led the team in receiving with his second 1,000-yard season. Though not the favorites to win their division, the Seahawks should be an exciting team to watch in 2023 and will be expected to make another run to the postseason.