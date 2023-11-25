Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is getting fined more than $10,000 from the NFL for a tackle in a game against the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is facing a stiff penalty for a play that occurred in a game last week against the L.A. Rams. Witherspoon is being fined $10,927 by the NFL for a play that was deemed unnecessary roughness, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's the latest in a series of fines being given this year for plays that are deemed too physical.

The NFL fined #Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon $10,927 for unnecessary roughness — suplexing #Rams WR Austin Trammell last week. pic.twitter.com/WW6OPVsGlT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

The play occurred during a game the Seahawks lost 17-16. The talented rookie Witherspoon made a very physical tackle on a Rams receiver that resulted in the fine. It's considered a suplex play, where a player is lifted and thrown down to the ground by slamming them on their back.

The fine is a blemish on what has been an otherwise excellent year for the rookie. Witherspoon is having a solid year for the Seahawks, with 57 total tackles, including 42 solo stops. He also has 14 passes defended, along with forcing a fumble for the team and an interception. The Seahawks defense expects a lot from Witherspoon, who was the team's first round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon was selected fifth overall.

The fine comes just a few days after the Seahawks got buried by the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving, losing 31-13. Witherspoon said the defense had to play better following that game, and they will. The Seahawks are 6-5 on the season and need to quickly come up with some wins to stay afloat in the NFC West division.

The Seahawks next play at the Dallas Cowboys on November 30. The game kicks off at 8:15 Eastern.