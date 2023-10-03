Devon Witherspoon ran riot during the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday night, stealing the show with an electric defensive performance. Witherspoon tallied 2.0 sacks, and to top it all off, he also added a 97-yard pick-six during a crucial juncture in the game, driving a dagger deeper into struggling quarterback Daniel Jones' heart.

It was an overall rough night for Jones and the Giants, but the hits keep on coming, especially when it seems like the team's problems run deeper than their quarterback's performance. But Jones is one of the main culprits, especially with this postgame insight from the Seahawks cornerback that would do nothing to quell concerns on the Giants' end.

Speaking to reporters after a historic performance, Devon Witherspoon shed some light on Daniel Jones' predictability and how the Seahawks merely stuck to their game plan in making the Giants' quarterback a living hell on Monday night.

“We knew he liked to stare down his first target. We were just trusting the game plan the coaches laid out for us. He had his back turned and a lot of guys were winning the one-on-one matchups up front. Without them, we couldn't make the plays that we made,” Witherspoon told NFL Network, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

That is simply impeccable attention to detail, which isn't too surprising given how stifling the Seahawks defense was. And it's also incredible hand-eye coordination for Devon Witherspoon to process that information in real time. There's already too much to process as it is when it comes to anchoring a defense, but for him to digest in full speed that Daniel Jones was looking at his desired target? It's a sign that Witherspoon is undergoing a seamless transition to the professional level, justifying his worth as the fifth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As for Jones and the Giants, they will need to fix this issue to prevent them from sinking even further. The last thing Jones needs to be is to be predictable, especially when the Giants are still on the hook for Jones for a considerable amount of long-term money.