Published November 23, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf is among the best in the NFL. On Tuesday, Metcalf was sure to give credit to his longtime teammate.

While speaking with reporters, DK Metcalf showed high praise for Tyler Lockett.

Via Tacoma News Tribune Seahawks Beat Writer Gregg Bell:

DK Metcalf on Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: “He is the most underrated receiver in the league. He deserves to be in the Pro Bowl.”

Lockett, while producing solid numbers in each of his seasons in the NFL, has remained one of the most underrated players in the league. Metcalf has acknowledged the way that Lockett has been viewed throughout his career.

Now in his eighth season in the NFL, Lockett has remained productive. With 121 games to his name, he has recorded 503 receptions for 6,707 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns throughout his career.

Led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks offense has been one of the most explosive in the NFL. Lockett and Metcalf have both found themselves on the receiving end of several big plays.

In 10 games this season, Lockett has recorded 54 receptions for 640 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He is currently leading the Seahawks in every receiving category.

Next to Tyler Lockett, Metcalf has also once again been productive. Now in his fourth season with the team, he has recorded 48 receptions for 581 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks show no signs of slowing down with the players they have gathered on offense. In the midst of another strong season, Lockett may finally gain some recognition once again in his career.