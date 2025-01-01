The Seattle Seahawks were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. When the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West. Now, Seattle faces Los Angeles in Week 18 with very little on the line. Jaxon Smith-Njigba can break Tyler Lockett's franchise receptions record and DK Metcalf has a take on it.

“It’s like a passing of a torch in my opinion,” Metcalf said, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' website.

Lockett set the record in 2020 when he notched 100 receptions. It was the first 100-catch season in Seahawks history, breaking Doug Baldwin's 94-catch mark from 2016. Smith-Njigba is at 96 catches due to a great second half in his second season.

The Seahawks had their flaws in the first season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Even though they started the season 3-0 and won four straight games after the bye, they endured too many losing streaks to compete for the division title. But they have a chance to make franchise history on Sunday, showing their bright future.

There are few wide receiver rooms better than the Seahawks in the NFL. With Metcalf and Smith-Njigba leaning under the veteran Lockett, they are set up for the future, whether that includes Geno Smith or not.

Seahawks need a star quarterback for Jaxon Smith-Njiba

There is no doubt that Geno Smith is one of the best comeback stories in recent NFL history. From a second-round pick to a castaway backup, he resurfaced as the starter in Seattle after they traded Russell Wilson. In the past three seasons, they have won 27 games and made one playoff appearance. While Smith has been a great bridge quarterback, it is time to get to the other end of the bridge.

Smith-Njigba's season proves that the Seahawks need a franchise quarterback. With three great wide receivers, a solid running back duo, and an ascending defense, they still did not make the playoffs. If they land a quarterback in free agency or the draft, they could be the favorites in an ever-changing NFC West next season.

The quarterback situation with the Minnesota Vikings should be of interest to the Seahawks front office. Sam Darnold has played like a franchise quarterback this season but is a free agent. The original plan was to pass the reigns off to JJ McCarthy after he recovered from a knee injury. But now they have a tough decision to make.

If McCarthy is available in a trade, the Seahawks could keep Smith and have a quarterback battle in training camp. Signing Darnold would likely involve getting rid of Smith due to cap concerns.