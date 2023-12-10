The Seahawks plan to wait until game time to see if their veteran quarterback is ready to go.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who has been battling a spate of late-week injuries, is eager to play against the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon. The team, however, is waiting to evaluate Smith on the field before deciding if he's good to go.

“Seattle is not expected to decide on his availability for Sunday's game pregame warmups,” sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter late Saturday. “If Smith cannot play, Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock will start,” writes Schefter. “Sources told ESPN there are no assurances that he will make it through pregame warmups feeling well enough to play.”

Drew Lock has never started a game for the Seahawks.

Smith is suffering from a groin injury sustained in practice this week and a triceps issue in his (right) throwing shoulder, which he suffered in the Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on November 19th.

Smith has accumulated 2,918 passing yards this season with 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

The Seahawks — who have lost three straight games, are currently on the bubble in the NFC playoff picture. At 6-6, they're fighting for the conference's seventh and final playoff spot with three other 6-6 teams, including the Rams, the Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings.

They have never lost four games under head coach Pete Carroll.

“We need these wins, and we need them bad,” defensive tackle Jarran Reed told the Seattle Times. “But I don't think nobody's panicking right now. We're all focused, we're all locked in on what we need to do, and we know we need to win. The underdog mentality, we can use that or whatever type of expression somebody will need that's fine, but right now we need to win, and we need to play a whole complete game as a whole team.”