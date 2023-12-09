Already nursing an injury to his throwing arm, the veteran quarterback suffered a minor injury in practice this week

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's status is up in the air heading into the team's crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. NFL.com's Nick Wright reported the news Friday evening.

Smith tweaked his groin in practice on Thursday, according to the report.

“He just tweaked his groin a little bit yesterday,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. “Just kind of stumbled over somebody.”

In addition to this recent snag, Smith is also battling a triceps issue in his throwing arm, which he suffered in the Seahawks' Week 11 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams.

At 8-8 and in eighth place in the NFC, the Seahawks face an uphill climb to get into the conference's seventh and final playoff spot.

They face the 49ers (9-3) on the road this weekend before returning home to face the conference-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at home in Week 15. Their schedule then softens somewhat, concluding with games at the Tennesee Titans (4-8) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) and at the Arizona Cardinals (3-10).

The 33-year-old Smith has passed for 2,918 yards this season with 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Seahawks' backup quarterback Drew Lock has appeared in just two games this season in replacement of Smith, completing four of 12 passing attempts, including an interception.

“I think each week, we have to continue to build. That's just the reality of this game,” said Smith following the team's 41-35 loss against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

“It's going to be tough week to week. We can count on that. But we've got the right guys. We've got tough guys on our side. We've got the right coaches. It's not about the play calls. It's about us going out and executing. We can build on it, yeah. But it's about winning, most importantly.”