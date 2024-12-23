The Seattle Seahawks made a valiant comeback attempt against the Minnesota Vikings. They even took a lead thanks to AJ Barner's touchdown grab with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. However, a Geno Smith interception in the final minute of the game doomed them to another loss.

Vikings defensive back Theo Jackson came away with the game-sealing pick for Minnesota. The loss drops the Seahawks to 8-7 on the 2024 season, and they no longer control their own destiny. They need to defeat the Chicago Bears next week while relying on the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

After the game, Smith spoke with the media about who's to blame for his team's struggles in recent weeks. He pointed to instances such as the team's second to last drive of the game. The Seahawks got to midfield but failed to get deep into Vikings territory. They tried a 60-yard field goal, but it fell well short.

“We’ve got to put ourselves in a better position than fourth-and-15. We got to the logo, didn’t get it across the 50 and didn’t give ourselves a better shot. Anything you see that goes wrong, put it on me,” Smith said, via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. “Anything that don’t look right, put it on me.”

Seahawks need help to make the playoffs

As mentioned, Geno Smith and the Seahawks no longer control their destiny. If results elsewhere don't go their way, they will not make the playoffs this season. This would be a rather disappointing development given where they were at points earlier in the year.

Given their predicament, Seattle knows it cannot sulk. They have to focus on the tasks in front of them and control what they can control. As long as they do that, their chances of making the postseason remain within their grasp.

“Our destiny is not in our hands right now, which is tough,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said, via Dugar. “But we still have a ton of football to play for. A break here or there, we’re right back in it and we’re rolling.”

The Seahawks have two games remaining on the schedule. A win over the Bears in Week 17 is the first step toward returning to the playoffs. Let's see if Seattle can take care of business against Chicago and keep their hopes alive a little longer.