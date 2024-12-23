The Minnesota Vikings were an afterthought at the start of the NFL season, and many observers looked at head coach Kevin O'Connell's team as a likely last-place finisher in the NFC North. The situation has changed dramatically with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Vikings have reeled off eight straight victories and if they can earn wins in their final two games, they will win the NFC North and gain the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Expand Tweet

The Vikings moved closer to that goal when they emerged with a 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. The win was just the 3rd for the Vikings in Seattle and they are 3-7 all-time in the Emerald City.

The Vikings have been chasing the Detroit Lions since the first half of the season. However, when the Lions lost their Week 15 home game to the Buffalo Bills, it allowed the Vikings to match Detroit's record. Both teams are 13-2, and if both teams win in Week 17, it will set up a Week 18 winner-take-all game between the two NFC North rivals.

The Philadelphia Eagles have also been in the running for the top seed, but their 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders means they are one game behind both Detroit and Minnesota and would need quite a bit of assistance to gain the top seed.

Vikings come through with 4th quarter rally vs. Seahawks

Minnesota held a 20-17 lead over the Seahawks at the start of the fourth quarter. However, the Seahawks were able to take the lead with just 4:21 remaining when quarterback Geno Smith hit tight end A.J. Barner with a 4-yard touchdown pass. That play was the culmination of an 11-play, 83-yard drive.

The Vikings wasted no time regaining the lead. Quarterback Sam Darnold hit superstar wideout Justin Jefferson with a 39-yard touchdown pass with 3:51 remaining. Jefferson had beaten two Seahawks defenders along the sideline and Darnold delivered a perfect pass to the dynamic receiver.

Darnold continued his strong play in a very hostile and loud environment. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 246 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Jefferson had another huge game as he caught 10 of 13 targets for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fellow wideout Jordan Addison caught 5 passes for 35 yards. Running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 18 times and gained 67 yards and he also caught 3 passes for 26 yards.

The Vikings intercepted Smith twice, including the game-clinching pickoff by Theo Jackson on Seattle's final possession of the game. Rookie linebacker Dallas Turner, normally a pass rusher, recorded the first interception of his career.