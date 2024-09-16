Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has made a habit of bringing his squad back from fourth quarter deficits since becoming the team's starter in 2022, and he was back at it with his usual heroics on Sunday. Smith's drive down the field to set up the game-winning field goal by Jason Myers in overtime was his ninth since the start of 2022, and boosted the Seahawks to 2-0 on the season with a 23-20 victory against the Patriots.

Smith also had to lead Seattle down the field to force overtime, again with a Myers field goal. The star signal caller was the one constant on an up-and-down day for Mike Macdonald's group, passing for 327 yards and a score against a formidable Patriots defense.

After the game, Smith was feeling himself, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks team website.

“Put the ball in (No.) 7 hands, that's my mindset,” Smith said, per Boyle. “I always dreamed about these moments growing up. It's a dream come true just to be here. Whenever I'm in this situation and the game is on the line, I'm so happy and just excited for those opportunities. I look forward to them actually. I know it's going to happen more and more times throughout the season. The best quarterbacks always find ways to win. I want to be regarded in that light, so I just want to continue to be there for my team, do what's right, make the plays when they come.”

Geno Smith has become one of the top quarterbacks in football

As quarterback play has been extremely up and down so far in 2024 (and even before that), Geno Smith has established himself as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. He consistently gives the Seahawks chances to win games each week, and rarely puts Seattle in bad situations.

Smith's arm strength and willingness to be aggressive have become more valuable skills as the league has shifted to more conservative, two-high defenses in recent years. Even against the Patriots, Smith continued to push the ball down the field to create big plays even in tight windows.

Smith is currently sixth in the NFL in passing yards through two weeks (with Monday Night Football still to play). Even without Kenneth Walker III in the lineup on Sunday and the Seahawks' running game struggling to consistently get anything going, Smith still was able to keep the offense afloat and generate consistent yardage against a defense that shut down Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 1.

If the Seahawks keep winning, Smith will eventually get the recognition he deserves. Until then, he'll keep leading Mike Macdonald the Seahawks in the biggest moments.