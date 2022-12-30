By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Geno Smith is having an excellent individual season as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting QB. The former New York Jets first-round pick has emerged this season as one of the better signal-callers in the league. With a Seahawks playoff berth in his sights, Geno Smith is disregarding any talk about a “revenge game” against the Jets, per John Boyle.

Geno Smith: “I just feel like the importance of it is that we need a win to get to the playoffs. Obviously, there will be some speculation and talk about that… it’s to be expected. I have a lot of love for the Jets, the organization and the people that are still there that were there when I got drafted. For me and this team, it’s business as usual… We need it.”

Yes, the Seahawks do need this win against the Jets in Week 17. After a blazing-hot start to the year, Seattle has cooled off, losing five of their last six games. That includes an ongoing three-game skid capped by a brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their playoff hopes now rely on them making it to the Wild Card round.

The good news for Geno Smith and the Seahawks is that they are facing a Jets team that has been arguably worse than them. Similar to Seattle, New York’s playoff dreams are now in danger after a brutal end-of-season slump. Zach Wilson was benched for the season in favor of Mike White, as they try to revive their dying postseason chances.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks need to win this game, “revenge game” narrative be damned. If they want to continue their magical season, now is the time for them to step up.