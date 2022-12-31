By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The New York Jets will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks in an outer conference battle at Lumen Field. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Jets lost 19-3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pathetic, sloppy showing at the Meadowlands last Thursday night. Zach Wilson completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards and an interception before the Jets opted to bench him. Then, Chris Streveler relieved him and completed 10 of 15 passes for 90 yards while rushing nine times for 54 yards. Michael Carter rushed only two times for six yards, while Zonovan Knight rushed six times for -2 yards. Significantly, the defense did not do much, as Quinnen Williams gathered one sack in a muddy effort.

The Seahawks continued their slump with a 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Geno Smith completed 25 of 40 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing three times for 16 yards. Additionally, Kenneth Walker III rushed 26 times for 107 yards. DK Metcalf caught seven times for 81 yards, and Colby Parkinson had three catches for 45 yards.

The Jets are 1-4 over their last five games. However, they are 4-3 overall on the road this season. The Hawks are 1-4 over their previous five games and embroiled in a three-game losing streak. Conversely, they are just 3-4 at Lumen Field this season. The Seahawks lead the series 12-8 and have gone 6-3 against the Jets at home. Significantly, both teams are still alive in the playoff picture. The Jets are 7-8 and one game behind the Miami Dolphins for the last playoff spot in the AFC, while the Hawks are 7-8 and half a game behind the Washington Commanders in the NFC.

Here are the Jets-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Seahawks Odds

New York Jets: -1.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets have a bright future. Unfortunately, they still have a quarterback issue as Mike White again takes over the quarterback spot after another terrible performance by Wilson.

White has a 62 percent completion rate with an 85.8 quarterback rating. Additionally, he has passed for 952 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games. Carter has rushed 110 times for 396 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Knight has rushed 65 times for 251 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Wilson has caught 71 passes for 996 yards for four touchdowns. Moreover, Tyler Conklin has added 50 catches for 459 yards and three scores.

The defense has been the heart of the team this season, with both Williams’ executing. Quinnen has 33 solo tackles and 12 sacks, while Quincy has 60 solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Lamarcus Joyner has 28 solo tackles with three interceptions.

The Jets could cover the spread if they run the ball efficiently to set up play action. Additionally, they must stop the Seattle rushing attack and force the Hawks to pass.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks have stumbled recently. However, they still have talent and the ability to win. Smith has a 70.7 percent completion rate with a quarterback rating of 102.9. Moreover, he has passed for 3,886 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while rushing 59 times for 297 yards and one score. Walker has rushed 176 times for 803 yards and nine touchdowns since taking over the top running-back spot. Meanwhile, Metcalf continues to play at an elite level with 86 catches for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns. Tyler Lockett may return this weekend, just two weeks after breaking his hand. However, it is not up to him, as the coaching staff has the final call. Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards and eight scores.

The defense has been up and down this year. Significantly, Darrell Taylor has 19 solo tackles and six sacks, while Jordyn Brooks has 101 solo tackles. The Hawks miss Uchenna Nwosu, who is out for the season. Significantly, he has 36 solo tackles and nine sacks before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Seahawks could cover the spread if Walker can run the ball and Smith can find time to get the ball to Metcalf. Also, they must force the Jets to turn the ball over.

Final Jets-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

It is a battle between one team with an explosive offense and one with a stiffening defense. Ultimately, the Hawks and the homefield advantage might be too much for the floundering Jets. One team will end their slump this weekend, and the Hawks are in the ideal position to get a much-needed victory. Expect the Seahawks to win this one, keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week.

Final Jets-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks: +1.5 (-110)

How To Watch

TV: FOX SPORTS

Stream: Fox Sports and NFL TV

Time: 1:05 PM (4:05 Eastern Time)