Geno Smith etches name in Seahawks history not even Russell Wilson could top

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith not only proved himself in their Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, but he also made history that not even Russell Wilson was able to achieve.

As Bob Condotta of Seattle Times reported, Smith now owns two of the top five completion percentages in a half in Seahawks history. He went 17 for 18 in passes completed in the first half against the Broncos on Monday Night Football, which ranks only behind Warren Moon’s 16-for-16 showing in 1998 against the then-Oakland Raiders.

Smith achieved the same feat in 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he went 14-for-15. That record is tied with Wilson’s 14-for-15 display against the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Geno Smith now has two of the to five completion percentage halves in Seahawks history. pic.twitter.com/BJ40DxVJcD — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 14, 2022

Geno Smith might have served as a backup over the past few years, but he has certainly shown the Seahawks now that he is more than capable of leading a franchise to wins. Against the Broncos, he actually completed 23 of his 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Of course the question for Smith now is if he can do it consistently. Dominating in one game is one thing, doing it consistently in the duration of a season is another. Not to mention that there are a lot of other talented teams in the NFL.

If there is one thing we learned on Monday, however, it’s to never write off Smith. Not only that he won’t write back, but he’ll also rub it into your face that you’re wrong.