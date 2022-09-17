The Seattle Seahawks had a score to settle in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson, the team’s former quarterback, is now playing in the Mile High City. In the end, it was Seattle that came out on top, thanks in large part to Geno Smith’s excellent outing for the team.

So, the big question: did the Seahawks celebrate after beating the Broncos? Well, according to Geno Smith, it was business as usual for him and the team. Smith emphasized the need to be grounded even after a big victory like they had last week. (via ProFootballTalk)

“I just went back to work the next day,” Geno Smith said. “Got right into the weight room and jumped right into San Fran, and diving into work.. It’s not about what you did last week, it’s what you do in the present moment. So for us (Seahawks) it’s about not riding that emotional high and just continuing to focus on the work and the process, and then as the games come along, expecting to win and getting back to work.”

Even after their incredible win at home, Smith and the Seahawks aren’t exactly viewed as playoff contenders. The departure of Wilson has left a hole at QB, one that looks to be filled by Smith and Drew Lock. Based on past performances, many fans are not certain that either QB can lead Seattle to the playoffs.

Who knows, though? Perhaps this could be the start of the Geno Smith redemption story in Seattle. Making it to the playoffs in their first year without their star quarterback would be a hell of an achievement for the Seahawks.