Will he get to play?

Pete Carroll kept the Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes alive by starting Drew Lock. But, someone is itching to square off against Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans secondary. He goes by the name of Geno Smith and cannot wait to get back on the field such that he helps the team punch a postseason ticket, via Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

“It was tough. Preparing myself and doing everything that I possibly can to be ready to play. Seemed like I was ready to play. Expecting to go out there and play and then coach making that decision,” Geno Smith said after not being cleared to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Carroll had to make the rough choice and err to the side of caution with his injury. Instead, he played Drew Lock who led the team to an insane win over a Super Bowl-contending team. The gamble paid off for one game but the Seahawks' main quarterback is ready to make his return.

“Obviously, I was hurt by it. I want to go out there and compete. I want to play any chance that I get. But I do understand that he’s got to make the decision for the team and also for me, to kind of protect me from myself at times. Had to deal with it and move on and go out there and support the guys. So, that was my main focus once I learned that I wouldn’t be able to play,” the Seahawks offensive engine said.

A postseason berth is still probable for the Seahawks. But, it will take a lot from Smith, Lock, Carroll, and the rest of the team to pull off a late-season run. A win over Will Levis' Titans will definitely give them a big boost.