Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reveals the 'gut-wrenching' decision to start Drew Lock over Geno Smith against the Eagles

Despite Geno Smith being active to play, the veteran quarterback sat on the bench while Drew Lock led the Seattle Seahawks to a much-needed 20-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith was still nursing a groin injury and doctors advised coach Pete Carroll to let him rest for another week before playing.

In what Carroll described on Seattle Sports as a “gut-wrenching decision,” he decided to let Lock play over Smith. Though Smith was unhappy with the decision, the Seahawks got the win and they “hugged it out,” via Gregg Bell. Smith also missed the Seahawks' Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Even with Lock leading a game-winning touchdown drive, Carroll clarified that Smith is still the starter going forward and will most likely start against the Tennessee Titans next weekend.

During his two games, Lock went 1-1 and ended the Seahawks four-game losing streak on Monday. Against the Eagles, he went 22-33 for 208 yards and a touchdown. On the game-winning drive, Lock threw a huge 3rd down pass for 37 yards to receiver D.K. Metcalf. He capped off the drive with a 29-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that won the game. Lock's two most impressive throws came on third down when he gave his guys a chance to make a play, which they both did.

Drew Lock did what he needed while filling in, but this is still Geno Smith's team. The Seahawks will hope for Smith to continue where he left off when he last played against the Dallas Cowboys. Though Seattle lost that contest, Smith put up 0ver 300 yards and three touchdowns. Seattle will need that kind of offensive production if they want to make their playoff push.