Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III draw rave reviews from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game Sunday, beating their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, 31-21. It was not an easy victory, as Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw a pick-six during the first half, putting Seattle in a deficit. But the team responded with a resounding second half performance.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about his team’s play. He continues to impressed with a number of players, but in particular Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

“Geno had another huge game for us. He just did all of his numbers again, he did it all again, some phenomenal third down work,” said the Seahawks coach. “K9 did a great job running the ball. He is really hard to get down. You could see there are always a couple little twists and turns in there and he is just liable to break it at any time.”

Smith finished 26-for-34 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also picked up 38 yards on six carries. Meanwhile, Walker III had yet another stellar performance. He rushed for a game-high 109 yards on 26 carries, with two rushing touchdowns.

Carroll talked up Walker III during training camp, calling him a potential three-down back. The injury to Rashaad Penny opened the door for the Seahawks running back and he has walked right on through.

Since taking over the lead role in the Seahawks backfield, Walker III has rushed for 424 yards and six rushing touchdowns in four games.

The Seahawks improved to 6-3 on the season and are atop the NFC West standings.