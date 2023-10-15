Give it to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith: after his team's loss, he doesn't point the finger at any of his teammates, but looks within. That's exactly what he did after the Seahawks' brutal 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“I know I can be a lot better. I have to look myself in the mirror,” Smith told reporters after the game, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Greg Bell. The loss drops the Seahawks to 3-2 on a day where they could've made up crucial ground on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West standings.

Things could hardly have gone better for Seattle in Cincinnati. One week after what looked like a breakout performance, Joe Burrow and the offense reverted back to the funk they've been in for most of this season. The quarterback finished with just 185 yards on 35 pass attempts. He mixed in an interception to start the third quarter.

But, despite finishing with 323 passing yards, Smith and the Seahawks offense were stifled when it mattered most. They got the ball back late in the fourth quarter twice. Both series ended in the red zone with Smith being unable to complete a pass amid pressure from the Bengals defense.

Right before the two-minute warning, the Seahawks offense had driven down to the Bengals' six-yard line. But Smith was sacked by Sam Hubbard on fourth down, ending the drive.

A quick three-and-out by Cincy's offense handed Smith the ball right back. But the drive stalled out following a 36-yard completion to Tyler Lockett that put the Seahawks on the end zone's door step. Smith had three dropbacks around a two-yard rush by Kenneth Walker III, but was not able to connect with his receivers.