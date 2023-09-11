Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks got off to a tough start to the 2023 season with a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Even though they were playing at home in front of the vaunted “12th man” Seattle fans, the Seahawks offense, led by Smith, was unable to establish much of a rhythm en route to the blowout loss.

After the game, Smith addressed his team's performance and what it means for the trajectory of their 2023 season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I know how hard we've got to play to go get wins, but they don't come easy,” said Smith, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “I think this is going to be a great learning experience for us. I think we can look at these moments later on down the season and say that we gained from it.”

Geno Smith and the Seahawks will hope to have a short memory following the subpar start to the season. Smith, who had something of a career renaissance last year in 2022, wasn't his best on Sunday, throwing for 112 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Seahawks will also have to put in some work on defense, who were powerless to stop the Ram's rushing attack. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was also impressive registering 334 passing yards on 24/38 completion attempts.

After the frustrating home opener, the Seahawks will hit the road to take on the upstart Detroit Lions, fresh off of an impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football to open the season.

That game kicks off at 1:00 PM on September 17.