Geno Smith puts on Captain Obvious cape to solve Seahawks offensive woes

The Seattle Seahawks have locked in Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. And this could be the week that this is truly reflected on the field.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Seahawk’s offense has struggled at times. They have scored just 24 points, and have not pushed the ball down the field. According to Next Gen Stats, Geno Smith has attempted just three passes more than 20 yards down the field. One of them resulted in a touchdown.

Smith has thrown for 392 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception so far this season. But he also knows that for the offensive to be effective, they have to push the ball.

In a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Smith is seen discussing the offensive plans. And he kept things extremely obvious with his comment.

Smith simply stated, “We need to score.” This comes after the Seahawks have failed to score an offensive touchdown in six straight quarters.

Smith was then asked about the trust that head coach Pete Carroll has put in him, and how this could be reflected on the field. He stated, “Yeah, I believe there will be opportunities. We are two games into the season, and we have a long season to play, but I do believe that there will be more opportunities. That comes with different scenarios and situations in games. I just don’t think that we have been in that situation a bunch. Like I said when there are opportunities to take shots, which we had taken one in the last game that got called back, but when we do get those opportunities, we are going to take them.

The Seahawks have two of the most explosive weapons in the NFL in wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. But they are yet to achieve the success that they have found in the past.

Through two games, Smith has connected with Metcalf and Lockett a total of 23 times, resulting in 206 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Given time, Smith and this offense could become explosive. But it may take more time to get into that rhythm.