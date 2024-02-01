Mike Macdonald reveals his first course of action after taking Seahawks' head coach gig.

The Seattle Seahawks finally found a new head coach after hiring former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald. He's proven to be a genius on the defensive side of the ball and should make a big difference for Seattle. After taking the job, Macdonald reveals his first plan of action.

During his introductory press conference, the new Seahawks head coach reveals he'll be making the play calls for the defense next season, according to team reporter Gregg Bell of The Tacoma New Tribune. Additionally, Macdonald is working closely with general manager John Schneider to find a new offensive coordinator.

“Mike Macdonald states the obvious, that he’s calling the Seahawks' defensive plays—and that he and GM John Schneider are already working on the key hire of offensive coordinator. Says the offense will be physical, and will take its shots at big plays.”

The Ravens had one of the best defenses this season. What's even more noteworthy, is Baltimore didn't necessarily have a standout superstar on that side of the ball either. Instead, they played as a cohesive unit and dominated more often than not.

That's only good news for the Seahawks. Although they had a solid defense of their own, Mike Macdonald should get even more out of his players. It'll be interesting to see who Seattle brings in as offensive coordinator, as that person will essentially have full charge of the offense. With that said, keep an eye on the Seahawks for now as the franchise aims to finalize its coaching staff for next season.