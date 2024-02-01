Will Ryan Grubb pivot once again and join the Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks are searching for their next offensive coordinator after hiring Mike Macdonald as the team's head coach. Seattle has a new interesting candidate after a report surfaced on Washington-turned-Alabama football OC Ryan Grubb.

Ryan Grubb could be the Seahawks' next OC

Former Washington football OC Ryan Grubb followed head coach Kalen DeBoer to the Alabama football program in early 2024. However, he could pivot again. Grub is under consideration for the Seahawks' offensive coordinator job, per Pro Football Talk.

Grubb was instrumental in the Huskies' 2024 national championship showing. In addition to helping guide the team to one of the nation's top offenses, he aided Michael Penix Jr.'s ascent. Penix erupted for 4,903 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and a QBR of 84.1 (sixth in the country) during the 203-24 season.

Ryan Grubb's experience would be highly valuable to a Seahawks team that wants to get over the hump. Seattle finished the season with a 9-8 record and failed to make the NFL Playoffs. Nevertheless, the team boasts offensive weapons that could be of interest to Grubb.

Geno Smith commanded Seattle's offense and threw for 3,624 yards, 20 TDs, and achieved a QBR of 59.5, which tied him for 13th in the NFL. Smith battled some minor injury woes but looks to be a solid leader for Seattle going forward.

Moreover, the Seahawks retain the services of DK Metcalf, who ranked eighth in receiving TDs during the season. Perhaps Grubb could improve the dynamic between Smith and Metcalf. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see the direction Seattle takes for its new offensive leader.

Mike Macdonald and company have plenty of quality options to evaluate going into the offseason.