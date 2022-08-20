Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s current condition. Apparently, he really struggled with the illness (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“He’s really sick,” Carroll told reporters after the 27-11 loss to the Bears. “He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard.”

The good news for Drew Lock is that he seems to be fine now. So much so, that Carroll even hinted at the possibility of the 6-foot-4 quarterback starting Seattle’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys next week:

“I postponed the thought of that,” Carroll said. “And we had a long week here, we’ll figure it out. I don’t know exactly how to do that yet, ’cause I don’t have to. So, I’ll let you know. I might let you know. I’m not very good at letting you guys know that stuff.”

Lock should be able to re-join his team by Sunday if he is able to clear COVID protocols.

Obviously, Lock isn’t a lock to take the field against the Cowboys, but it seems like it’s trending toward that direction. He’s likely going to start as well, with an opportunity to prove that he deserves the starting gig over teammate Geno Smith.

Smith didn’t exactly do himself any favors with his rather unremarkable performance in a start against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. The race for the QB1 post is still wide open, and it’s going to go down the wire.