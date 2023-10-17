Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll loved rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. Carroll promptly sang the latter's praises in his 710 AM radio show on Monday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“I thought he played a terrific game, by far his best game,” Pete Carroll mused.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded a season-high 48 receiving yards on four receptions against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. He recorded a third-down conversion after catching a pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith early in the first quarter on Sunday.

Not only that, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba also played a season-high 53 snaps in Week 6. The return of left tackle Charles Cross may have something to do with that. With Cross protecting Smith's blind side, the Seahawks typically rely on a three-wide receiver set.

Despite Jaxon Smith-Njigba's best efforts, the Seahawks lost to the Bengals 17-13 in Week 6. Cam Taylor-Britt's exceptional defense on Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf was one of the reasons behind the loss. Tayl0r-Britt picked off Geno Smith's pass while covering Metcalf early in the fourth quarter. That key play resulted in a field goal that preserved the Bengals' four-point win. On the other hand, the Seahawks suffered their second loss in five games.

#Seahawks Top 5 Offensive Grades in Week 6 (PFF) 🔵Anthony Bradford: 85.0 (90.5 Run Block)

🟢Jake Bobo: 80.2

🔵Tyler Lockett: 72.1

🟢Geno Smith: 70.3

🔵Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 69.3 pic.twitter.com/yX6S6iCl5C — Seahawk Film Room (@SeahawkFilmRoom) October 16, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: one of Pete Carroll's weapons on offense

Jaxon Smith-Njigba played with CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison, Jr. at Ohio State football last season. The Seahawks made the 2021 Third-Team All American the 20th overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft this past April.

It seemed Smith-Njigba's rookie season was going to be derailed after he underwent wrist surgery in late August. Fortunately, he recovered in time to make his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks later.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is part of an impressive Seahawks receiving corps that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant. Smith-Njigba figures to become a bigger part of Pete Carroll's offense in subsequent weeks after his breakout performance against the Bengals.