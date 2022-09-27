Jim Irsay drops major revelation on future sale of Seahawks franchise

The recent sale of the Denver Broncos franchise continues to make waves throughout the NFL. This isn’t surprising considering how one of the most decorated franchises in league history just sold for close to $5 billion. As it turns out, the Seattle Seahawks could be the next team that’s going to be placed on the market in the near future.

This is according to billionaire businessman Jim Irsay, who also happens to be the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. According to Irsay, he sees the Seahawks being put up for sale as early as in the next 18 months (via Kamaron Leach and Scarlet Fu of Bloomberg):

“There’s going to be a few,” Irsay said. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and that team is in a trust — is going to become available I’d imagine in the 2024 range.”

After the passing of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2018, his sister, Jody Allen, took control of the Seahawks franchise. If you believe what Irsay is saying here, it seems that Jody Allen is now in the planning stages of selling her stake in the team.

“I know where franchise values are going,” Irsay said. “And one thing we do know is there’s a high interest out there for people that fell short of the Broncos. There’s some really great people that are capable but the problem now is finding people that have the net worth that can actually buy a team. It’s very difficult.”

One of the first names that come to mind here is Josh Harris, who himself recently missed out on the purchase of the Broncos. Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers, was outbid by the Penner-Walton group for the Broncos, and it’s very much possible that he’s going to be a name to watch if the Seahawks franchise is indeed put up for sale.