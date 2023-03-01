Last week, it was reported Russell Wilson, who is now the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, wanted general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll fired from their positions with the Seattle Seahawks. Of course, we know ownership (if the reports are true) sided with Schneider and Carroll, and the team traded Wilson to the Broncos before the start of last season.

As the NFL Scouting Combine is going on in Indianapolis, one can be sure John Schneider knew questions about the report were waiting for him. In an exchange with media, Schneider decided to take the high road, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Schneider said before a pause. “I’m kidding. That was a joke.

“Honestly, like water under the bridge,” he continued. “We’re really proud of our culture. Players when they play for us and when they leave and then they come at a certain time — like I wouldn’t have told you that Marshawn (Lynch) would have come back and played for us, but you kind of believe it now.”

While Schneider didn’t deny a power struggle occurred, he said the team would welcome Wilson back if and when the time comes.

So the general manager, like Carroll, decided not to bash Wilson. Having said that, they really don’t have to, especially when last season went the way it did. The Seahawks received a lot in return for Wilson, and they made the playoffs, while Wilson and the Broncos struggled all year.

Like water under the bridge, at least publicly.