Julian Love had to clear the air.

Seattle Seahawks fans were already disappointed when Kyler Murray was torching them. It got even more terrible when time ran out against the Arizona Cardinals. The curtains closed on their postseason hopes. Then, when a lot of the members of their faithful thought it could not go further south, they saw people like Devon Witherspoon with cigars. A lot of people came to their defense like Pete Carroll. The latest one just so happened to be Julian Love.

“Insinuating that we’re celebrating not making playoffs is weak Gregg. These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son. I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys,” Julian Love wrote on X as a response to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Pete Carroll also shed light on the incident immediately when he was asked. He defended the Seahawks and guys like Devon Witherspoon. The only drawback in his eyes and nose was the stench that it gave off after they were lit. Other than that, he had some room to understand his players.

There has been a mixed bag of reactions regarding this Seahawks debacle. Discourse became worse because they got beat by Kyler Murray's Cardinals. But, now that Love has cleared. A good show of team chemistry in the eyes of some looked like a terrible way to suffer defeat in others. There will be a lot of challenges ahead of this squad and this type of publicity will just be the start of entering the NFL offseason.