Seahawks safety Julian Love is a first-time Pro Bowler, much to his surprise.

The Seattle Seahawks haven't had their best season under Coach Pete Carroll, but there certainly have been plenty of high points on the season.

Running back Kenneth Walker III returned to practice ahead of a challenging matchup against the Cardinals this weekend. The Seahawks made a pair of painful roster moves including one involving star safety Jamar Adams.

On Thursday, the Seahawks' defensive stalwarts, Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, got the surprise news that they had been named to their first Pro Bowl each.

Witherspoon, Love React to Seahawks Selection

Witherspoon was drafted in the first round out of Illinois and Love came over from the New York Giants.

Both were given the good news this week, and Love was among those most surprised.

“Very unexpected,’’ Love said Thursday according to the Seattle Times. “Just genuine shock,” Love added before elaborating on why he was surprised.

“I mean, shoot, there were some games I barely played [on defense] this year. The Ravens game, Dallas game, I wasn’t out there that much. By a lot of people’s eyes, I was the third safety, which in some games I was. I just tried to stay productive and just kind of do my thing. Fan voting, I didn’t even place for that this year [in the top 10]. So it was just out of my mind all year.”

Love was a fourth round pick out of Notre Dame in 2019 who has tallied 81 tackles and four interceptions this season.

Witherspoon's Brilliance, Pro Bowl Choice

Witherspoon has 16 passes defensed this season and has become a lockdown cornerback for Carroll's team, continuing its ‘Legion of Boom' legacy.

He's missed three games this season, adding to the surprise of his selection as well.

“Yeah, it surprised me, just because I was a rookie,” Witherspoon said. “I didn’t think it was going to go like that. I think rookies have to prove themselves a little bit more before they get selected for something like that. But, yeah, it surprised me.”