Will Kenneth Walker III play against the Cardinals?

The best chance for the Seattle Seahawks to notch a postseason berth would be to win against the Arizona Cardinals. This way Pete Carroll and the rest of the squad only have to rely on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers by a fairly smaller amount. They have a lot to figure out after Mason Rudolph's Pittsburgh Steelers mopped them. But, it seems like the Geno Smith-led squad is getting more firepower ahead of their crucial matchup because of Kenneth Walker III.

Kenneth Walker III is back to practicing with the Seahawks, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. He was a limited participant in their Thursday practice but was not around on Wednesday. This upgrade is big as eight other players were not able to join Pete Carroll's team activities before they square off against the Cardinals.

Walker III was suffering from a shoulder injury. But, he looks poised and determined to put up big numbers for the Seahawks. Geno Smith was able to use him everywhere on offense when they went up against the Steelers. He had 10 carries which led to 53 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Three passes also made their way into his hands for 22 passing yards.

His ability to run routes and catch the ball whenever other Seahawks' weapons are unavailable is very vital. Hopefully, his injury does not get aggravated in their upcoming game. If they want a chance at a deep playoff run after clinching a spot, his presence would very much be needed.