Kenneth Walker III gets injury update as Seahawks backfield is left in shambles

There has been a ton of buzz this offseason surrounding Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. Unfortunately, Walker III is now injured and was unable to practice Tuesday. After practice, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed Walker III’s status.

Seahawks RB Ken Walker III didn't practice today. Said Pete Carroll: “Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that. So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something that we can attend to and all that … " — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2022

“Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that. So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something that we can attend to and all that,” Carroll said. However, he then went on to say that the hope was for Walker III to be ready to begin the regular season.

That means this is no small thing. It’s unlikely the Seahawks will have him for either of their remaining preseason games.

Seattle’s backfield is a mess. Chris Carson recently announced he was retiring from football. Last season, Rashaad Penny reminded everyone why the Seahawks drafted him when he rushed for 632 yards in four games down the stretch. However, Penny had such a long history of injuries that Seattle drafted Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State.

Penny, living up to his reputation, is already hurt in training camp. He is reportedly dealing with groin tightness. Groin injuries tend to linger and can pop back up at any time. That left the door open for Walker III to have a big impact early this season. Carroll recently talked about Walker III’s ability to be a three-down workhorse type running back. That led to optimism surrounding his production entering his rookie season.

Now, the Seahawks are just hoping to have healthy bodies to begin the year. Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are the other running backs on the depth chart.