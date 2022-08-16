Kenneth Walker: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker had a storied collegiate career. Now he looks to make his mark in the NFL.

He looked to be a solid ball carrier during his two seasons at Wake Forest. Once he arrived at Michigan State in 2021, he unlocked a new level of his game.

In his two years at Wake Forest, Walker ran for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In his lone season at Michigan State, Walker put on one of the biggest collegiate seasons in recent history. He ran for 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 13 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Now as he takes the leap to the NFL, he hopes to replicate this performance.

The Seattle Seahawks added Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Walker was drafted with the 41st overall pick.

With the current state of the Seahawks’ offense, there is a good chance that Walker plays a prominent role during his rookie season.

The departure of quarterback Russell Wilson, and the retirement of running back Chris Carson puts this unit in an interesting place. Kenneth Walker will have all of the opportunities to make his impact felt.

There’s even a chance that Walker could be this year’s rookie running back star in fantasy leagues.

Kenneth Walker 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

When the Seahawks drafted Walker, they were adding him to a running back room that had already developed a clear order.

Chris Carson was looking to be fully healthy and ready to go. He was set to be the lead back once again. Rashaad Penny was in line to serve as the second ball carrier in this backfield. Much like in the past, there was a chance that Penny would play a prominent role.

Now with the unfortunate retirement of Chris Carson, this running back room will be vastly different.

In the absence of Carson, Penny would hypothetically be in line as the team’s new primary rusher. But unfortunately, Penny has been dealing with a groin injury that has kept him off the field.

Before his injury, Penny looked to be a prominent player on this offense. The former first-round pick has played in 37 career games, all with the Seahawks. Penny has rushed for 1,572 career years and 11 touchdowns. He has also brought in 23 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown.

Upon his return, Penny should retain lead-back duties. But Walker will still have his opportunities.

During the Seahawks’ first preseason game, Walker recorded 19 rushing yards on five attempts. He also brought in one reception for 11 receiving yards.

Walker’s fantasy production will rely heavily on how healthy this backfield can be. Over the years, this backfield has struggled to stay healthy. For example, Penny has never played a full season. If Walker can manage to stay healthy, he has all the qualities of a lead running back.

The current Seahawks offense is headlined by D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In the absence of Russell Wilson, this group is still searching for their new QB1. Neither Geno Smith nor Drew Lock has yet to win the battle.

With no clear-cut winner at quarterback, it’s still unsure how this offense will run. In the past, head coach Pete Carroll has had a run-heavy scheme. There is a chance that they could even step it up a notch this season in that area.

Pete Carroll has already spoken highly of Walker. This could be a sign that he is higher on the running back than others around the league.

To be a staple within this Seahawks offense, running backs have to be able to block. This is an area that Walker has struggled with in college, but has already begun to improve throughout training camp.

When Carroll spoke about Walker’s pass blocking, he was ecstatic about what he had seen. During a conversation with reporters, Carroll stated, “You talk about surprises, I’m surprised. I’m surprised he’s so well-rounded. A runner, he’s blocking. Again I think I mentioned it the other day, but his pass-protection stuff, he just turned the page. I mean, he was not very good in college as a pass protector, and we didn’t know.”

Walker proving himself in this area will cement his spot on this offense. He has already shown that he is a good runner, and can remain healthy. It’s not unrealistic to believe that the rookie runner could take a lead role in this backfield. Walker has all the potential in the world to be a game-changing player on a team this season.