Kenneth Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks' star running back, is expected to play through his shoulder injury against the Titans in Week 16.

The Seattle Seahawks are in do-or-die mode now. With just 3 weeks left in the 2023 season, Seattle is desperately trying to hold on to a Wild Card berth. Chasing the 49ers is impossible, so that's really the only way for Seattle to enter the postseason. Because of that, they'll need all hands on deck available for the game.

Thankfully, the Seahawks will have one of their most important offensive weapons for a critical game against the Tennessee Titans. Kenneth Walker III, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, will push through in Week 16, per Adam Schefter. That's welcome news for the battered Seattle squad.

“Seahawks’ RB Kenneth Walker, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Titans, per source.”

Walker's status over the last few weeks fluctuated wildly due to his injuries. He missed some time earlier this Decemeber due to a nagging injury, but he was able to return later in the month. However, with Geno Smith seemingly still nursing an injury, the team will definitely need their top running back ready for action.

The Seahawks are well in the mix for the Wild Card round after a scintillating win against the Eagles last week. After a first-round exit last season, the team is looking to bounce back and prove their mettle. They do have a relatively easy schedule ahead, with games against the Titans, Steelers, and Cardinals. It's doable, but they can guarantee their slot if and only if they win every game. They cannot afford to let their guard down now.