The Seattle Seahawks will have both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet back for their game against division rivals 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks are staring at a massive mountain this week. After barely losing to the Dallas Cowboys, the ‘Hawks are going to be battling the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have been firing on all cylinders since their pre-bye week losing streak. Because of that, the team will need all the help they can get.

Thankfully, the Seahawks will have two of their top stars back in time for the 49ers matchup. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are still questionable, but they are both likely to play, per Ian Rapoport. It's exactly the buff that they need to challenge the fierce San Francisco defense.

“#Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) both are listed as questionable but both were full participants on Friday. That's a sign both should play Sunday.”

The Seahawks did not have Walker III for their game against the Cowboys due to an injury. Because of that, they relied on Charbonnet to start. However, Charbonnet also exited that same game due to an injury. They were still able to go and pressure the Cowboys defense sufficiently. However, the 49ers are a far greater threat than Dallas.

Further complicating things for the Seahawks is Geno Smith himself is dealing with an injury. There was a chance earlier this season that Seattle could steal the NFC West after the 49ers' slide. Now, that is almost an impossible task. Still, Seattle has a chance to make it to the playoffs and perhaps make some noise from there.