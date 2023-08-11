Football is officially back as week 1 of the preseason kicked off on Thursday. Among the teams playing were the Seattle Seahawks who witnessed a breath-taking injury to third-year wide receiver Cade Johnson.

Johnson was stretchered off the field after being hit during a kickoff in the second half of the Seahawks' 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion, according to Pete Carroll. The Seahawks head coach also said no other ailments or injuries were found for Johnson.

Johnson will surely miss time, but it appears he and the Seahawks dodged a bullet on a potential long-term injury. Seattle signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He's bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad but did play in three games last season, catching two passes for 21 yards. He also caught three passes for 39 yards in Seattle's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson is expected to be a prime backup candidate behind starters DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Johnson has spent plenty of time learning and playing in the system and should have a leg up on some of the other receivers jockeying for a roster spot.

With the chance of missing the next two preseason games, Cade Johnson may have to rely on his past work in order to make it through camp. The Seahawks could place him on injured reserve if he's not yet healthy when the regular season begins. He should have the chance to make an impact for the Seahawks this season.