Indiana Fever Hall-of-Famer Tamika Catchings has made her NBA Finals pick loud and clear, and it’s all about Indiana pride. She spent her entire 15-year WNBA career with the Fever. Now, she’s throwing her full support behind the Indiana Pacers as they return to the NBA Finals stage for the first time in 25 years. The Pacers secured their spot by defeating the New York Knicks in six games.

On her official X account, Catchings posted a spirited message:

“Letttsssss gggoooo @Pacers!!!!!! #NBAFinals”

The Pacers’ return to the Finals brings back memories of 2000. That year, a Reggie Miller-led team fell in six games to the powerhouse Lakers, led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Since then, Indiana has struggled to reach the same heights. Under head coach Rick Carlisle, they made progress last season, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Boston Celtics swept them en route to the title.

This year, the Pacers look stronger. They are led by All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Eastern Conference Finals MVP Pascal Siakam. Meanwhile, their opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder, boasts the league-best 68–14 record. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the charge for a franchise seeking its first championship since its Seattle SuperSonics days. On the other hand, Indiana still hopes to win its first NBA title.

Article Continues Below

As Indiana basketball rallies for another shot at glory, no figure embodies that spirit more than Tamika Catchings. From 2002 to 2016, she built one of the most impressive careers in WNBA history. She earned 10 All-Star nods, five Defensive Player of the Year awards, and led the league in steals eight times. In 2002, she was named Rookie of the Year. A decade later, she guided the Fever to their first WNBA championship and earned Finals MVP honors.

Even after retirement, Catchings remains active in the basketball world. She mentors young athletes, promotes women’s sports, and contributes in front-office roles. Her No. 24 jersey was retired by the Fever, and she was recognized on the WNBA’s 10th, 15th, 20th, and 25th Anniversary Teams.

Ultimately, whether on the court or in the stands, Tamika Catchings stands as a symbol of Indiana basketball. And now, she’s backing the Pacers on their mission to make history.