Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams was snubbed of a Pro Bowl spot but that did not stop him from putting on a show in his team's 2024 regular-season finale on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The 30-year-old Williams did not just have one but two sacks in Seattle's 30-25 Week 18 win over Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

He needed just a sack entering the Rams game to become the first Seahawks player since the 2018 season to record at least 10 sacks in a season, and he accomplished that goal in the third quarter of Seattle's final assignment in the 2024 campaign when he took Los Angeles quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the ground.

“Leonard Williams just notched his 10th sack of the season, becoming the first Seahawks player since 2018 to reach double-digit sacks,” shared Brady Henderson of ESPN in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Before Williams did it, the last Seahawks players to have at least 10 quarterback takedowns in a season were Frank Clark and Jarran Reed, who had 13 and 10.5 sacks, respectively, in the 2018 NFL season.

Williams' 11.0 sacks this season also represents his second-most in an NFL calendar year since he turned pro in 2015. In 2020, the former USC Trojans defensive star had 11.5 sacks when he was still playing for the New York Giants. This is also just the second time that Williams had double-digit sacks in a season.

Since being traded by the Giants to the Seahawks in 2023, Williams has racked up a total of 15.0 sacks, 105 combined tackles, 25 tackles for loss and an interception to go along with 39 quarterback hits and four passes defended across 26 games (all starts).

For his performance against the Rams, Williams got a game ball from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald in the locker room.

“This guy had two sacks,” Macdonald said of Williams following the game (h/t Ari Horton of Seahawks.com). “He got to 11 (on the season). He's playing his a*s off. He should be a First Team All-Pro, should be a Pro Bowler – Leonard Williams.”

While he did not get a Pro Bowl nod this season, Williams could still end up being one as he's an alternate in the NFC.