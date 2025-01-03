The Seattle Seahawks hit the road one last time to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. Even though they are eliminated from playoff contention, their starters will play in this game. There are still things to play for on both sides but the Rams will have Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback. Before the matchup, let's look at our Seattle Seahawks Week 18 bold predictions.

The Seahawks barely beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. The 6-3 win did not exactly inspire confidence in the team but kept them alive in the playoff conversation. But the Rams beat the Cardinals on Saturday and the Commanders beat the Falcons on Sunday, which clinched the NFC West for LA. Because the Rams have better strength of victory than the Seahawks, they are in and Seattle is out.

While the game is effectively meaningless for playoff purposes, there are still reasons to play for Seattle. Here are our Seattle Seahawks Week 18 bold predictions.

Geno Smith cracks 200 passing yards for a big incentive

The Seahawks are playing mostly for individual statistic plateaus in this game. While that is not what gets players and fans up for every game, it is the reality of Week 18 in the modern NFL. Geno Smith is one of many players who is playing for a contract incentive. USA Today reports that Smith needs 186 passing yards for $2 million. He will get there with 200 passing yards.

Those 186 passing yards would put him over 4,282, his career high set in 2022. The Seahawks quarterback revitalized his career by taking over for Russell Wilson in '22 and has been the starter ever since. While they may be moving on from him after this season, there is no doubt that he put together a solid season this year.

These are the kinds of things the Seahawks are playing for, along with a lot of teams in Week 18. One of the reasons this is even a possibility is because of second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has developed into a superstar.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba sets franchise receptions record

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a disappointing rookie season with 63 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns. In his second season, he already has 96 catches, which is more targets he had last year. The century mark would be a big deal for Smith-Njigba regardless of what the Seahawks' franchise receptions record is. That record is exactly 100 and is owned by Tyler Lockett.

The veteran Lockett is supportive of Smith-Njigba in his quest for the Seahawks record. Lockett's career is winding to an end and he has been valuable in Smith-Njigba's development. The new wideout replacing Lockett on top of the franchise record book would be a fitting end to this season. With Smith needing passing yards to get his incentive, this record should fall on Sunday.

The Seahawks beat the Rams for their tenth win

Even though the Rams are in the playoffs and the Seahawks are out, these teams have been evenly matched this season. Their first game in Seattle went to overtime but this one won't be close. Seattle will win this game going away, mostly because of the players not playing for the Rams.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Stafford won't be the only player resting for the Rams. Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and multiple offensive linemen will rest. This would be the Seahawks' tenth win, which unlocks another $2 million for Smith.

The Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites and are -270 on the money line, per FanDuel. The over/under is 38.5.