The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of one of the least exciting 3-0 starts in recent memory. They are taking advantage of weak competition and limited offenses, but there are still questions galore surrounding this team. The state of the offensive line is especially unsettling, as injuries force management to dig deep.

Seattle's desperation for O-Line reinforcements might reunite the team with an unlikely candidate.

“The Seahawks hosted veteran OT Jason Peters on a free agent visit,” ESPN's Field Yates reported on Tuesday. Peters, who played eight games with the franchise last season, is 42 years old.

This is obviously not an average middle-aged man. Peters is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 52 champion who will earn serious Hall of Fame consideration. As fans saw in 2023, though, his capabilities are much diminished. While he can provide depth and contribute as a run-blocker, Peters is not going to solve Seattle's issues in the trenches.

Head coach Mike Macdonald and company might be done with their softest part of their schedule. Tougher challenges await, starting with the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Maintaining success is difficult to envision with a shorthanded offensive line. Abraham Lucas is still probably at least a couple of weeks away from returning, if not more, and George Fant has just been placed on the injured reserve. The Seahawks must hold this unit together until they get healthier.

Against all odds, an aging Jason Peters might be the bandage it needs. His wealth of experience and incredible instincts are of good use to the O-Line room. With nothing left to prove, it is clear he still has love for the game. And that is something Seattle will value and consider as it mulls over its options.