Seahawks 'staffer' fined for AJ Brown altercation

The Seattle Seahawks possibly saved their season with an upset Monday Night Football victory over the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, but they are not getting away completely unscathed.

“Seahawks’ practice squad offensive lineman Joey Hunt, whom Joe Buck referred to as a Seattle “staff member” Monday night when he got into a sideline incident with A.J. Brown, was fined $1,610 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, per a source,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday.



Things got a little heated between Brown and cornerback Michael Jackson Sr., prompting Hunt to then land a shoulder bump on Philly's star wide receiver. The fine comes after the OL was roasted during practice this week. The Seahawks honed in on Buck's “staff member” mistake and made Hunt wear a jersey with “Staffer” written on the back of it.

And here is how the Seahawks made Joey Hunt show up to practice this week:

📷 @Seahawks https://t.co/Eud46uTZiw pic.twitter.com/xLm7E35E4k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2023

It is good to see the organization and player being able to have a little fun at their own expense. Though, Hunt was probably not as cheery after the league financially penalized him for the incident.

This is the second notable sideline encounter involving the Eagles. Chief security officer and apparent fan favorite Dom DiSandro was banned for the rest of the regular season after putting his hands on San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Philly fans will presumably call for the same type of discipline on Hunt.

Athletes can find anything to fire themselves up before a game, so maybe Seattle will use this emerging practice squad member as a source of motivation going into another must-win matchup against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.