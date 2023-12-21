They'll bounce back.

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts need to make many adjustments if he wants his Philadelphia Eagles to end up with the Super Bowl by February. It has not been a good stretch of games. They got destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles' loss in the clutch to the Seattle Seahawks also put a wrench into the hearts of the players. This even prompted Jason Kelce to admit how tough these losses have been through his New Heights show with Travis Kelce.

“Losing sucks, man. It really does. We are not playing the way we are capable of playing. It's one thing when you lose and you are just not as talented as the other teams… It's just not clicking right now, myself included. We have not been disciplined enough. We haven't executed, especially in crucial moments of the game,” Jason Kelce said after the Eagles suffered their third-straight loss to the Seahawks.

Nick Sirianni has a lot of trust in his Eagles team led by Jalen Hurts. But, they have been outgunned by Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, and even Drew Lock. Although, Kelce posits that he should be more accountable.

“My false start. It ended up being a big reason why we ended up a big reason why we didn't win the game,” the Eagles center declared.

They still have three games left on their schedule. Hopefully, the Eagles can get their groove back. It can all start with a win over the New York Giants to rampage through the postseason.