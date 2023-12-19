The Seahawks got the last laugh and maybe got away with a little more in Monday night's win over the Eagles.

So much of the focus during the aftermath of Monday Night Football is the last-minute touchdown drive for the Seattle Seahawks in their 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Rightfully so, but one of the things that got lost in the shuffle brought some deja vu to Eagles fans and a wry smile from Seahawks fans.

During the game, there was an incident on the Seahawks sideline involving Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. Brown shoved a Seattle player and then was bumped into by someone else from the Seahawks who was not in uniform. The two exchanged words briefly before Brown went back toward the other side of the field.

The clip quickly surfaced online and led many to question why this person wasn’t punished at all. Some naturally mentioned an incident that occurred during a Week 13 game between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. When 49ers players were in a scuffle with Eagles players, Philadelphia's head of security Dom DiSandro stepped in to bring the peace.

The NFL did not deem that to be the case and banned DiSandro from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season.

Why then was the Seahawks person not punished? That's because he is a Seahawks player, offensive lineman Joey Hunt. Per Mike Garafolo, Hunt is on Seattle's practice squad and was not in uniform on Monday.

Hunt hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2020. He played in 34 games for the Seahawks from 2016 to 2019 before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons. Hunt re-signed with the Seahawks in October 2022 and hasn’t signed with another team since.

It remains to be seen if there will be any discipline for Joey Hunt or the Seahawks, but that is the least of Seattle's worries after its remarkable win.