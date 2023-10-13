The Seattle Seahawks are hoping for the best in the injury department this weekend with the Cincinnati Bengals lying in wait in the Queen City. The inter-conference showdown could decide whether each team finds itself in first place or farther behind in the standings.

On Thursday, Seahawks QB Geno Smith updated the gathered media on his playing situation heading into the matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Fans across the league are wondering whether DK Metcalf's boast on Devon Witherspoon vs. Ja'Marr Chase will come true or not.

Recently it was revealed that Coach Pete Carroll and Smith's team are likely to witness a return from Charles Cross, the team's hulking 6-foot-5, 311 pound offensive tackle this weekend.

Cross was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played just one game this season and 18 for his career, starting all 18 of them. A native of Laurel, Mississippi, the former Mississippi State Bulldogs lineman would add consistency, strength, and versatility to the team's offensive line in a matchup with one of the hungriest and most fierce front sevens in the National Football League.

The Seahawks currently rank in the middle-of-the-pack on offense, but have key victories to their name including a road win over the Detroit Lions. Carroll's team was able to outscore Dan Campbell's Lions on the arm of Smith, in contrast to other times when the running game has carried the ‘Hawks.

If Cross is able to return, it will bolster a running attack that thrives on big plays, as well as a passing game that is able to flourish in clutch moments with Smith at the controls.