Legendary head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll, delivers a legendary praise for wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

In a recent interview, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll showered high praise on wide receiver Tyler Lockett yet again this season, proclaiming him as one of the all-time greats. Carroll's endorsement adds weight to Lockett's impressive career, highlighting his significant contributions to the Seattle offense.

The coach's acknowledgment also underscores Lockett's impact not just as a current standout, but as a player carving out a place among the franchise and league's historical elite.

Lockett's imminent ascent in the Seahawks' record books adds another layer to his accolades. Just three catches and 27 yards separate him from securing the second spot in franchise history for both receptions and receiving yards, per Seahawks Wire. This achievement would place Lockett in prestigious company, trailing only the legendary Steve Largent.

Meanwhile, amidst Lockett's stellar performance, another Seahawks standout and likely all-time great, Bobby Wagner, is on the verge of a remarkable milestone. Wagner is a mere five tackles away from securing his 12th consecutive 100-tackle season, a feat achieved by only two players in NFL history—London Fletcher and Derrick Brooks.

As the Seahawks approach pivotal moments in their players' careers, the combination of Lockett's impending record and Wagner's pursuit of history adds excitement and anticipation for fans. Pete Carroll's endorsement of Lockett as an all-time great further solidifies the team's appreciation for its star players and their lasting impact on the franchise.

In Week 11, the Seahawks will face off against the Los Angeles Rams. This will be their fifth week in a row as underdogs heading into the game, with the Rams becoming the consensus favorites early Saturday. Keep an eye out for both Tyler Lockett and Bobby Wagner to come up big and defy the odds by breaking a couple of legendary records.