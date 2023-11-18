With a Week 1 rematch in the works, the Seattle Seahawks will take a business trip to La La Land to battle it out with NFC West division rivals in the Los Angeles Rams. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Seahawks-Rams prediction and pick will be made.

The weekend is finally here football fans, and with it, the NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape! With a Week 1 rematch in the works, the Seattle Seahawks will take a business trip to La La Land to battle it out with NFC West division rivals in the Los Angeles Rams. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Seahawks-Rams prediction and pick will be made.

After getting humiliated by the Baltimore Ravens in disgusting fashion, the Seahawks demonstrated their grit by rebounding nicely with a nail-biting 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders. At 6-3, the division is officially up for grabs and Seattle has a tremendous opportunity in front of them to make a run at the NFC North.

Coming off a bye, the Rams are expecting the return of QB Matthew Stafford which will be a sight for sore eyes for a reeling Rams group. Most recently, LA could not get anything going offensively as they were controlled for most of the game by the Green Bay Packers leading to a 20-3 defeat. Heading into this weekend, the Rams are losers of three straight and are on the brink of their season being lost with an overall record of 3-6.

Here are the Seahawks-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Rams Odds:

Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Rams: +1.5 (-104)

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams Week 11

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Although Geno Smith has endured more downs than ups in comparison to a season ago where he led all of football in completion percentage, the former journeyman field general certainly looked like his 2022 self last weekend. In the Seahawks win, Smith put on an aerial display with a whopping 369 yards in addition to a pair of touchdowns through the air. Of course, Seattle has plenty of receiving weapons at Smith's disposal and there is no doubt that Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will want to establish the passing game from the opening get-go.

This is without saying that the Seahawks have also shown glimpses of running the football as well even though they rank 24th in the NFL with 99.8 yards per game. A week ago, Seattle exceeded this mark with 120 yards rushing. All in all, the ‘Hawks seem to be playing a more physical brand of football with each passing week which only bodes well as the second half of the season wears on. In conclusion, running the rock and giving enough protection for their reigning Pro Bowl quarterback to throw some darts in the vertical passing game will end up paying big dividends.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Altogether, if there is one name that is hands down the best player on the field, it has to be the three-time DPOY in Aaron Donald. Quite clearly, Donald still acts like a black hole engulfing anything and everything in his wake at the age of 32. At first glance, Donald has 5.5 sacks next to his name and is still as feared as they come. Expect the Rams to be a tough team to run against with Donald as the anchor on this defense.

Simply put, this Rams defense certainly hasn't been the issue, and Los Angeles is keeping their fingers crossed that Matthew Stafford can shake off some rust on his way to a big game in the box score. Even though Stafford's best days may be behind him, his return under center will be a prayer answered for the Rams.

In order to help out this offense, will the Rams be able to find some running lanes for their halfbacks? Surely, RB Kyren Williams heading to the IR didn't help, but LA will need to rely on guys like Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson to carry a big load to keep the Seahawks honest defensively.

Final Seahawks-Rams Prediction & Pick

It doesn't get much more important than this! Could the tone of a singular season be changed for the winning team in this one? With only eight games to play in the regular season, implications are quite high. At the end of the day, Seattle is the better team from top to bottom, but the return of Matthew Stafford to a rather stagnant Rams offense could give that side of the ball a spark that they so desperately need. When it is all said and done, Los Angeles will make enough plays offensively to get the job done. Plus, having a home-field advantage won't hurt.

Final Seahawks-Rams Prediction & Pick: Rams +1.5 (-104)