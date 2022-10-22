Pete Carroll gives promising Tyler Lockett injury update ahead of Seahawks’ Week 7 vs. Chargers

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, there is still uncertainty surrounding the availability of a key offensive weapon. According to Corbin K. Smith of Sports Illustrated, wide receiver Tyler Lockett will come down to the wire as a game-time decision, as he is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

As part of veteran rest, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said keeping Lockett out of practice all week was a deliberate decision. Per Carroll’s comments, it sounds like this injury slowed Lockett considerably in last week’s contest against their NFC West divisional opponent Arizona Cardinals. However, despite the official questionable designation, Carroll felt good about Lockett’s chances of suiting up when speaking with the media on Friday.

“[Lockett’s] chances of playing are really good,” shared Carroll. “He was a little bit hampered last week, but he made it through, so we’re just trying to be careful with him. If there’s anybody in the program that we can do this with, you know he can do it, so we’ll see.”

When healthy, Tyler Lockett has been an effective member of the Seahawks’ aerial attack. Just two weeks ago, he exploded with a two-touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints, making highlight plays left and right:

After trading away long-time starter and Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, the Seahawks have been a startlingly formidable team relative to expectation thus far in the 2022 NFL season, posting a record of 3-3 in a tight NFC West division.