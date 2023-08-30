There is no assurance yet that Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be able to give it a go in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season after going under the knife just recently to repair a wrist injury. However, it appears that he is healing fast, as evidenced by his return to practice on Tuesday, which also left Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith thrilled.

“It was great seeing Jaxon back out there,” Smith said, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “Got some reps in today. He’s a tough kid, man, and I think it’s remarkable what he is doing.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba hurt his wrist during Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason against the Dallas Cowboys at home. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star wideout was doing an admirable job on the field during that game, as he caught all three balls that came his way for 58 receiving yards, but the injury had Seahawks fans feeling concerned about the prized rookie.

Nevertheless, seeing Smith-Njigba back practicing should allay fears of a potential long-term absence by the first-year wide receiver.

The Seahawks are counting on him to become an immediate impact player downfield for their offense that finished the 2022 NFL regular season ranked 10th in scoring with 23.9 points per game. With Smith running the show from under center, the Seahawks also topped the league with a 69.74 percent pass completion rate.

Together with DK Metcalf and veteran Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be forming a highly dangerous triumvirate for the Seahawks' passing attack that will look to start wreaking havoc in Week 1 agaisnt the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sep 10.