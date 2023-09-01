The Seattle Seahawks will look to deliver on some excellent possibilities this season. We are here to share our NFL odds series, making some Seahawks betting specials while predicting which will hit correctly.

The Seahawks came out of nowhere last year thanks to the amazing play of Geno Smith. Now, they hope to continue excelling. Let's take a look at some of the Seahawks betting specials.

Here are the Seahawks betting specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks Betting Specials Odds

Seattle Seahawks to beat Los Angeles Rams On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: -115

Seattle Seahawks to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +150

Geno Smith To throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +160

Kenneth Walker To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +270

DK Metcalf To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +300

Seattle Seahawks To Reach NFC Championship Game: +500

Can the Hawks Sweep the Rams?

The Seahawks achieved a rare sweep last season after taking both games from the Rams. However, it was the first time they had swept their divisional rivals since 2013. The Seahawks have endured two sweeps at the hands of the Rams over the past five seasons. Otherwise, they have split the series twice. The Rams are a bad team. Yet, they always play the Hawks tough.

Will the Hawks Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Seahawks scored a touchdown in every game last season. Now, they added running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh, as well as wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Hawks already have Walker in the backfield, as well as receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Likewise, Smith is back at quarterback. The toughest competition for the Hawks will be the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles. Likewise, they also must face the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers.

Can Smith Pass for 30 Touchdowns Again?

Smith never passed for 30 touchdowns before last season. Now, he will try and do it again. Was last year a fluke? Amazingly, you would have to go back to 2012 at his time at West Virginia when he threw 42 touchdowns. The Seahawks signed Smith to a contract extension, and hope that he can replicate what he did last season. Moreover, they added weapons for him to throw to.

Will Walker Rush for 10 Touchdowns?

Walker rushed 228 times for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns while just missing the 10-touchdown mark. Now, he will try and get to 10 scores this season. Walker accomplished the feat in his last two years in college. First, he rushed 119 times for 579 yards for 13 touchdowns in 2020 with Wake Forest. Walker then rushed 263 times for 1,636 yards for 18 touchdowns in his next season at Michigan State.

Walker is an explosive runner that can make defenders miss. Thus, he is more than capable of getting to 10 touchdowns. He will try and get to that mark this season while leading Seattle to more wins.

Can Metcalf Reach 10 Touchdowns?

Metcalf has had a good career so far. However, he failed to hit this mark last season after he caught 90 passes for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. It was his first time not hitting the 10-touchdown mark since his rookie season when he caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

But Metcalf had 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. Additionally, he had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. Metcalf will try and get back to 10 scores in 2023. Now, he will have more competition for touches with the addition of Smith-Njigba. But he still is the top guy in this offense and will do his best to get 10 scores this season.

Will the Hawks Reach the NFC Championship Game?

The Seahawks stunned everyone when they made a playoff run last season after trading Russell Wilson away. Then, they lost 41-23 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wildcard round. Two years before, they fell to the Rams in the wildcard. Consequently, they have not made it to the NFC Championship Game since 2014. But this year, they have a chance to make it as the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers are their toughest competition to get past. It is definitely possible for the Hawks to make a run if Smith plays well again and their defense improves.

Final Seahawks Betting Specials

There are three bets that are very appealing. Significantly, Walker will get 10 touchdowns while Metcalf bounces back. The Hawks will score a touchdown in every game.

Final Seahawks Betting Specials: Seattle Seahawks to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +150, Kenneth Walker To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +270 and DK Metcalf To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +300