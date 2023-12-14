Will Geno Smith and Devon Witherspoon be ready to play against the Eagles?

The Seattle Seahawks are desperate, as the team is pushing for an NFL Playoffs spot. The Seahawks are 6-7 and in third place in the NFC West standings. Seattle needs all hands on deck for their next matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Pete Carroll gave a cloudy update on Geno Smith and Devon Witherspoon before the big game.

Who will suit up for the Seahawks' Week 15 matchup against the Eagles?

First, Pete Carroll addressed Geno Smith's injury status (groin) in a post-practice press conference:

“He did the walkthrough today and he's going to practice today. He had a good lift this morning, so we'll see how each day goes. We've got one day at a time to figure that out. I know it's a big concern to everybody, but he feels really good,” Carroll said, per Mazvita Maraire.

The head coach said Smith “threw the heck out of the ball” during the team's walkthrough and hopes the veteran QB will be ready to go. Moreover, Carroll said that Devon Witherspoon (hip pointer) did not practice on Thursday.

Seattle will already have the tough challenge of facing one of the NFL's best teams on Monday night. However, their home-field advantage will hopefully work in their favor. Smith has had a productive 2023-24 season. He has thrown for 2,918 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Seahawks need his leadership for their uphill battle.

Moreover, Devon Witherspoon would be great to have on the defensive side of the ball. Witherspoon boasts 16 passes defended on the season, ranking him 3rd in the NFL, per ESPN. As the week progresses, fans await who will be able to suit up for the Seahawks in Week 15.