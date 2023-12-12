Despite taking a loss in his first start with the Seahawks, Lock was applauded by a longtime teammate for his efforts in Week 14.

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and may be without their starting quarterback for the second consecutive game when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Despite all of that, the Seahawks are confident they can keep their playoff hopes alive with backup QB Drew Lock under center.

Lock made his first start for the Seahawks last Sunday since being traded to Seattle in March 2022. Seattle fell to 6-7 with a 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but Lock played well and kept the Seahawks in the game.

“Drew did everything he could,” tight end Noah Fant said, via Michael-Shawn Duger. “I was proud of the way he played. He may have had some picks or whatever it may be, but we were in the game at the end, and that’s all you can ask for from a quarterback.”

Both of those interceptions came in the fourth quarter with Seattle trailing by 12, stalling any chance that it had of making a comeback against perhaps the best team in the NFL.

Outside of that, Lock had a solid game, completing 22-of-31 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Fant twice for 35 yards. The pair came into the league together in 2019 with the Denver Broncos, hence Fant's willingness to applaud his longtime teammate's efforts in Week 14.

The Seahawks have an extra day of rest this week as they prepare for a potential must-win game to save their season. There's a chance Drew Lock leads the offense again, but Seattle will do everything it can to get Geno Smith back on the field.

If Smith can’t go, it appears the team will rally around Lock quite easily.