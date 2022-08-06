Long-time Seattle Seahawks fans were in for a scare when it was announced that Pete Carroll contracted COVID-19. Carroll is one of the oldest coaches in the league today at 70 years old. That is why many fans were worried for the coach after that announcement.

Thankfully, Carroll is back and is already managing the Seahawks’ training camp. When asked about his bout with COVID, Pete Carroll said that he was lucky to not feel any major symptoms of the dangerous virus. All in all, he’s just glad to be back in the fold after sitting at home for a few days. (via Fox13)

“Really good to be back out here,” Carroll said after practice. “I missed the crap out of being out here. It was so much fun today. Practice went way too fast. I’m feeling great, I never did feel really bad. I just had a couple of symptoms that tipped it off and away we went.”

The Seahawks are entering a new era next season. After a dismal 2021 campaign, the team traded away their star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. That trade signaled a rebuild for this roster, though they did opt to keep DK Metcalf instead of trading him. Now, Carroll will be piloting a team that is more likely than not to end up in the lottery.

It’s unclear whether Carroll will stick around after this season to coach in the NFL. Many of the Seahawks coach’s contemporaries have already moved on, such as Bruce Arians and Mike Zimmer. We’ll see how the legendary coach decides his future in the next few days.